Police warn of recent robberies on South, West sides

The Chicago Police Department is warning residents about recent robberies in communities on the South and West sides.

In one string of robberies, two suspects approached the victims with a gun, police said. While one man held the victims at gunpoint, the second went through their pockets.

The robbers used a silver, four-door hatchback vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta, to commit the robberies, police said. Both happened shortly after midnight Tuesday in the 2900 block of South Michigan Avenue and the 1500 block of South Clark Street.

Similar robberies have also reported in recent weeks farther south. In those incidents, a group of three males between 13 and 18 years old robbed the victims with a gun. Those robberies happened about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East 32nd Place and about 12:50 a.m. on April 26 in the 3300 block of South Michigan, police said.

A second community alert warned of strong-arm robberies in West Side communities.

In those incidents, two male suspects pushed the victims to the ground and robbed them, police said. The robberies were reported about 1 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West Grand Avenue; about 3 p.m. April 26 in the 1300 block of North Hamlin; and about 12:30 p.m. April 10 in the 1300 block of North Karlov.

Anyone with information was asked to call their local police district.