Porch pirate strikes same Edgewater Beach block four times: police

Police were looking for a burglar who was stealing delivered packages from buildings in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood on the North Side.

In the past three weeks, some residents of the 5700 block of North Winthrop have been awaiting packages only to find them swiped during morning hours, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

During the thefts, a man got into the building using the electronic keypad on the door and stole packages from the foyer, police said.

He was a black man between 25 and 35 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet and between 170 and 180 pounds, police said. His outfit consisted of a black or grey knit cap, grey hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black jeans, gloves and black and pink gym shoes.

The burglaries occurred at 3:52 a.m. Nov. 30, at 1:46 a.m. Dec. 5, at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 14 and at 4:18 a.m. Dec. 15.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.