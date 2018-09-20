Emanuel pressured to deliver civilian police oversight before leaving office

Ald. Roderick Sawyer held a news conference Thursday at City Hall to keep the pressure up on a lame-duck Mayor Rahm Emanuel to wrap up the police reform process before he leaves office. Sawyer and others are pushing for reforms backed by the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability, also known as GAPA. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

The Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability and its City Council allies on Thursday turned up the heat on Mayor Rahm Emanuel to deliver “independent and impartial” civilian police oversight before he leaves office.

Six months ago, Emanuel signaled a go-slow approach by arguing that the civilian oversight he promised two years ago, but failed to deliver must be “complementary – not contradictory” to the city’s “public safety goals.”

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson underscored the point by arguing that civilians “don’t have the professional acumen to develop strategy” for the police department and allowing them to do so while empowering them to fire the superintendent is “just crazy to me” and “like telling a surgeon how to do his business.”

Now that Emanuel has chosen political retirement over the uphill battle for a third term, the Grassroots Alliance and its City Council allies are concerned the lame-duck mayor will try to punt the political hot potato to his successor.

They’re not going to let it happen — even if it means going around the outgoing mayor.

“We’ve been having conversations with the administration. … But our focus should be on our colleagues in the City Council. This is a strong council, weak mayor form of government. What we need are the votes. We need 26 and … 34 in case there’s a veto,” said Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), the Black Caucus chairman who co-sponsored the ordinance backed by the Grassroots Alliance, also known as GAPA.

Sawyer acknowledged the ordinance is a “dramatic departure” for the city and the Chicago Police Department.

It includes the power to subpoena documents, fire the police superintendent (reversible only by a two-thirds City Council vote), establish police policy, choose the Police Board and hire and fire the Police Board president.

But, he said: “Dramatic change is what’s needed to restore the public trust that has been shattered — not only by police shootings but by the countless infractions and misdeeds of poorly trained or recruited police officers and the department’s culture as a whole. Chicagoans deserve better. We just paid out millions of dollars for victims of police abuse in the shadow of the Van Dyke trial” for the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) hinted strongly that Emanuel’s retirement would be a liberating thing for aldermen when it comes to civilian police review. Already, the ordinance has 22 co-sponsors.

“You’re gonna see more aldermen come on board. People in the past that have been somewhat resistant or reluctant to support this are re-thinking their opposition,” Osterman said.

Autry Phillips, executive director of the Target Area Development Corporation and a member of the GAPA Coalition, demanded that Emanuel honor the promise he made on December 4, 2015 after the court-ordered release of the McDonald shooting video prompted the mayor to acknowledge there is a code of silence in the Chicago Police Department.

“At the end of the day, I am the mayor and I own it. I take responsibility for what happened and I will fix it. … Nothing less than a complete and total reform of the system and the culture will meet the standards we have set for ourselves,” Phillips quoted the mayor as saying.

Although the mayor’s primary focus has been on hammering out a consent decree outlining terms of federal court oversight over the Chicago Police Department, Phillips argued that a “consent decree alone is not enough and doesn’t cover everything.”

“While the decree may only last a few years, GAPA’s proposal will create a process for continuing reform that go beyond the scope of the decree and will continue long after,” Phillips said.

Adam Gross, an attorney for Business and Professional People for the Public Interest who has been negotiating for the Grassroot Alliance, shot down the notion that a consent decree makes civilian police oversight superfluous.

“The Mayor’s Police Accountability Task Force included civilian oversight as one of its three key structural reforms at a time when the Department of Justice was doing its investigation and everybody expected there was gonna be a consent decree,” Gross said.

The consent decree, if it moves as the city hopes it will, will be over in a few years. We’ll have no more court oversight at that point. … There’s no tension between the consent decree and civilian oversight. They go hand in hand.”

Over the summer, Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th), the mayoral ally who chairs the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety, presided over a series of stormy public hearings on the long-stalled “Civilian Police Accountability Council” along with three more moderate proposals for civilian police oversight.

Two of them were introduced by Reboyras and neuter the Grassroots Alliance’s proposal in favor of a civilian review structure that’s more advisory in nature.

On Thursday, Reboyras blamed the administration’s laser-like focus on finalizing the consent decree for the delay in delivering civilian police review.

“I’m willing to sit down with [the Grassroots Alliance] this week. We need to do something,” said Reboyras, who faces a strong challenge from the daughter of retiring U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez.