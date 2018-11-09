Residential burglaries reported in Uptown: police

Police were warning North Side residents about a trio of residential break-ins in the Uptown neighborhood.

This week and last week, burglars have broken into homes through unlocked windows or kicking open backdoors, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Once inside, they stole property.

The burglaries occurred:

between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 1300 block of West Winnemac Avenue;

about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 1300 block of West Argyle Avenue; and

between 9 a.m. and 6:25 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 4800 block of North Magnolia Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.