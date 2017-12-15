3 robberies reported in Humboldt Park, Ukrainian Village

Police are warning residents about three robberies that happened in two days this week in the Humboldt Park and Ukrainian Village neighborhoods.

In all three incidents, victims were approached by two suspects who implied they had a gun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened about 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Thomas, police said.

Another robbery was reported about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of West Iowa, police said. About 10 minutes earlier, another robbery happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block of North Campbell.

The suspects were described as two black males, thought to be between 18 and 20 years old, wearing black hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.