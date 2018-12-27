UIC student told cops she ‘was safe and never missing’: police

Shalyha Ahmad was last seen Dec. 14 at UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St. | Missing Persons Awareness Network

A University of Illinois at Chicago student who was reported missing more than a week ago walked into a Far South Side police station Wednesday afternoon to let authorities know she was safe.

Shalyha Ahmad, 18, was last seen Dec. 14 at UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St., according to the nonprofit Missing Persons Awareness Network. Her family reported her missing after she failed to meet them to celebrate her brother’s 11th birthday.

She showed up at the Morgan Park District police station, 1900 W. Monterey Ave., between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

She “indicated she was safe and never missing,” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a tweet posted Thursday afternoon. He said the department’s missing person case would be closed.