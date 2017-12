Maria, left, hugs her advocate for health care, Julie Contreras, a pastor of Our Lady of Suyapa Sanctuary, a Methodist church in Waukegan and part of the sanctuary movement, on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Maria, 39, an undocumented immigrant who was born in Mexico and brought to the U.S. at the age of 16, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and is staying at the church while receiving medical care at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times