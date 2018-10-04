University of Illinois snuffs out smokeless tobacco

The University of Illinois is banning all smokeless tobacco products from its main campus in Urbana-Champaign. | Courtesy of University of Illinois

URBANA — The University of Illinois is banning all smokeless tobacco products from its main campus in Urbana-Champaign.

University officials say the campus no-smoking policy will be extended to products such as chewing tobacco and dissolvable tobacco strips starting next August. The current smoking ban, which includes electronic cigarettes, has been in place since 2014.

Campus Wellbeing Services Center director Michele Guerra tells The News-Gazette that university health experts encouraged the broader ban as tobacco use is the country’s leading cause of preventable deaths such as cancer and strokes.

The tobacco ban will apply to students, employees and campus visitors, including fans at sporting events. It will cover all university-owned property, indoors and outdoors, around the 49,000-student campus.

Chancellor Robert Jones said the change will better promote healthy lifestyles.