Stacy Peterson’s sister says charges are impending for Drew Peterson

Drew Peterson may be charged soon with the murder of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, according to Stacy’s sister Cassandra Cales.

In a recent Facebook post, Cales wrote that Illinois State Police and the Will County State’s Attorney “are moving forward to charge Drew, in the near future.”

Cales is speaking out now because she is disappointed with how investigators handled the search for Stacy’s body when she went missing on Oct. 28, 2007, according to her post, which was first reported by WBBM-Channel 2 News.

She blames investigators for missing an opportunity to recover Stacy’s body from the Sanitary and Shipping Canal.

“Law Enforcement messed up in 2007 and never sent divers down to recover her body,” Cales wrote.

She said there’s proof in a sonar image that Stacy is somewhere in the canal. Cales has spent all her money and taken on debt to retrieve the body herself, she wrote in the post.

“I have pulled out all of the money out of my 401k, maxed out all of my credit cards, and have hired the best of the best people and top notch sonar equipment to continue to track her remains down,” she wrote.

If “law enforcement had done their job, I would have my sisters body home,” Cales wrote. “I would not be where I am at today spending everything I have to retrieve her skeletal remains.”

For Cales, the impending charges against Drew are “not justice for me, not justice for her, and definitely not justice for her children.”

The Will County State’s Attorney’s office said the case is under review, WBBM reported.

State police and the Will County state’s sttorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.