String of robberies reported at West Loop businesses

A man has robbed multiple businesses over the past week in the West Loop.

In each hold-up, the man has entered a business and “aggressively approached the employees,” in some cases implying that he had a handgun, according to a business alert from Chicago police. He then took money and ran away.

The most recent robbery happened about 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Washington, police said. The others happened at 7:37 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Lake and at 12:37 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Randolph.

In one of the incidents, the suspect was seen loitering in front of the business before the robbery, according to police. He was described as a 6-foot, 190-pound white man between 30 and 35 years old with light-colored eyes, a light complexion and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.