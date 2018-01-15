String of violent armed robberies reported in Back of the Yards

Police are warning residents about three armed robberies this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, including two incidents in which a robber shot the victims.

In each robbery, a suspect approached victims and demanded their property, according to Chicago Police. During two of the robberies, the suspect shot and injured the victims.

The robberies happened:

At 6:09 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 5000 block of South Hoyne Avenue;

At 7:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West 51st Street; and

About 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of South Loomis Boulevard.

The 15-year-old boy and 43-year-old man shot in the Hoyne robbery were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The 28-year-old man shot during the 51st Street robbery was also stabilized.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8332.