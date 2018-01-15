Police are warning residents about three armed robberies this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, including two incidents in which a robber shot the victims.
In each robbery, a suspect approached victims and demanded their property, according to Chicago Police. During two of the robberies, the suspect shot and injured the victims.
The robberies happened:
- At 6:09 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 5000 block of South Hoyne Avenue;
- At 7:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West 51st Street; and
- About 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of South Loomis Boulevard.
The 15-year-old boy and 43-year-old man shot in the Hoyne robbery were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The 28-year-old man shot during the 51st Street robbery was also stabilized.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8332.