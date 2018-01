SWAT team called for intoxicated man barricaded inside Englewood home

A SWAT team was called Tuesday evening in for an intoxicated man who barricaded himself inside an Englewood neighborhood home on the South Side.

Officers arrived about 5:15 p.m. to the home in the 7000 block of South Throop, according to Chicago Police.

The man barricaded himself in the home and was possibly armed with a weapon, police said.

He was eventually peacefully brought out of the home and taken to St. Bernard Hospital for a mental evaluation, police said.

No injuries were reported.