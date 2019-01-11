A missed FG and surviving R. Kelly: Here are stories that mattered in Chicago

With another upright, Parkey ends Bears’ season

The biggest story of the week came out of Soldier Field where Bears kicker Cody Parkey ended the team's first playoff appearance in eight years. "You can't make this up," Parkey told Sun-Times reporter Patrick Finley.

‘My baby is gone’ — Man shot and killed in Clearing

Emelio Miranda, a 21-year-old from Stickney, was in an alley near his girlfriend's home when an argument with two other men broke out. One of the men shot Miranda in the head, killing him, Sun-Times reporter Taylor Hartz reports. Women at the scene of the shooting were crying and distraught with one woman wailing "Oh God, why did you take my son away from me?"

Brewery offers free beer to ‘armchair kickers’

A Chicago brewery decided to give "armchair kickers" a chance to back up their criticism after Cody Parkey's missed field goal attempt. Goose Island Brewing Co. promised a year of free beer to anyone able to replicate Parkey's potentially game-winning kick — until its owners discovered the promotion was illegal in Illinois, Madeline Kenney reports.

Women contact prosecutors with R. Kelly allegations



At least two women contacted the Cook County State's Attorney's Office about alleged inappropriate conduct by R&B singer R. Kelly after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx made a public plea Tuesday evening asking accusers to come forward. The women reached out to reporters Sam Charles and Andy Grimm to share accounts of what they allegedly experienced at the hands of Kelly.

What Bears have in place for next defensive coach

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio left the organization this week to become the Broncos' new head coach. But according to sports reporter Adam Jahns, Fangio's absence leaves a vacancy for the best job in all of football.