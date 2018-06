Tornadoes touch down in Will County

Multiple tornados have touched down in Will County, according to the National Weather Service. | National Weather Service

A tornado warning has expired after several tornadoes touched down Tuesday evening in Will County.

The warning was issued for towns including Frankfort and Wilton Center until 7:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The storm brought a possibility of penny-sized hail.

Thew weather service said it was monitoring storms in the south and southwest suburbs for rotation.

Anyone in the path of the storms is advised to head indoors and seek shelter immediately.