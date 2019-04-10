Truck rolls over on I-294 near Ridgeland, one lane closed

A box truck rolled over on Interstate 294 after it was involved in an accident with a car.

Emergency crews were called to I-294 about 3:14 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of an accident in the southbound lanes near Ridgeland Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The truck rolled over and the driver is being treated for minor injuries.

The right southbound lane of I-294 is currently blocked near Ridgeland Avenue as a tow truck works to clear the site of the accident, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.