Truck strikes light pole in Bridgeport

A truck struck a light pole early Saturday morning in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

About 1:55 a.m., a 21-year-old-man was driving a Ford F-150 heading east in the 1000 block of West Pershing Road when he hit the pole, according to Chicago police.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. A 22-year-old man who was in the passenger seat was also transferred to the same medical center, where his condition was also stabilized.

A 23-year-old woman in the backseat was taken to Mercy Hospital where her condition was stabilized, and a 26-year-old man also in the backseat was treated and released from Mercy, police said.

No citations were issued in the crash, according to police.