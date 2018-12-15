Unidentified young woman killed in Ingleside crash: police

Authorities are trying to identify a female pedestrian struck and killed Saturday evening in north suburban Ingleside.

Officers were called for a traffic crash about 5:30 near Wilson and Rollins roads, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

An 18-year-old woman driving a Jeep SUV south on Wilson struck a pedestrian who entered the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

The female who died was described as a young adult. Anyone with information about the crash or the female who died was asked to call the Lake County sheriff’s office at (847) 549-5200 or the Lake County coroner’s office at (847) 377-2200.

Another person was killed in a two-car crash in Ingleside early Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office reported.