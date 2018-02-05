Woman charged with fatal hit-and-run in NW Indiana

A 28-year-old woman who drove away the scene of a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Highland Indiana turned herself over to authorities an hour after the crash.

At 2:05 a.m., officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person near Highway and Kennedy avenues in Highland, Indiana and found Thomas V. Jamison Jr. laying near a curb, according to Highland police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Police found Jamison laying unresponsive on the curb.

About an hour later, Breanne E. Clark turned herself over to authorities, saying she thought she might have struck someone, police said.

Clark, of Griffith, Indiana, was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of fleeing the scene of an accident, police said. More charges may be filed in the ongoing investigation.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Highland police said.