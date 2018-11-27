Read the indictment and related legal documents in the Van Dyke conspiracy trial

From left, former Detective David March, Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney and ex-officer Joseph Walsh appear at a pre-trial hearing last month at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. | Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune pool file photo

The trial of three Chicago Police officers accused of falsifying reports to shield fellow officer Jason Van Dyke from punishment for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald began Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Jason Van Dyke shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times the night of Oct. 20, 2015. In October, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery for the shooting, and this trial will cover what happened afterward as the Chicago Police Department investigated the slaying.

Review some of the documents filed in connection with this case:

Indictment of David March, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney:

Motion to dismiss indictment:

Reply brief in support of motion to dismiss indictment:

Response to defendants’ requests: