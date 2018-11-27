The trial of three Chicago Police officers accused of falsifying reports to shield fellow officer Jason Van Dyke from punishment for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald began Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.
Jason Van Dyke shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times the night of Oct. 20, 2015. In October, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery for the shooting, and this trial will cover what happened afterward as the Chicago Police Department investigated the slaying.
Review some of the documents filed in connection with this case:
Indictment of David March, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney:
Motion to dismiss indictment:
Reply brief in support of motion to dismiss indictment: