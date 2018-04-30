Vatican to discuss if non-Catholics could receive Communion

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican says officials from its doctrinal watchdog and German churchmen are meeting this week to discuss if non-Catholic spouses could receive Communion.

German cardinals and other prelates will be at the Vatican on Thursday to discuss “possible access to the Eucharist” for non-Catholic Christian spouses. Any such opening could enflame conservative Catholics displeased with what they perceive as Pope Francis’ liberal tilt on some doctrinal issues.

The Vatican said Monday that the meeting’s German participants include Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who heads the German bishops’ conference, and Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, archbishop of Cologne.

Vatican officials at the meeting include the Holy See’s top guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy, Monsignor Luis Ladaria Ferrer, who is a Jesuit like the pope, and Cardinal Kurt Koch, who deals with Christian unity issues.