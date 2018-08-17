Video captures gunshots, screams in fatal shooting by Garfield Park fieldhouse

Dozens of people were outside the Garfield Park fieldhouse when at least four gunshots rang out Thursday night, killing 15-year-old Kenwon Parker and injuring a 14-year-old boy.

A video posted to Facebook — shot by someone in a passing car — shows dozens of people milling about outside the Golden Dome in the first block of North Central Park around 9:10 p.m.

Four shots can be heard before the person in the car ducks and driver speeds off as people scream in fear.

The shots were fired after Chicago police were called to the park to break up a fight that broke out during a basketball tournament, authorities said.

As police worked to disperse the crowd, someone opened fire.

Parker was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. He was a student at Marshall High School and was a member of the football team.

The other teen was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was listed in serious condition at Stroger.

A person of interest, described as a boy between 11 and 13 years old, was taken into custody, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Sterling Tate, one of the referees at the tournament, said the games were organized by volunteers.

“We give the kids that don’t have anything else these platforms, and then kids that have nothing to do with basketball ruin things,” Tate said, adding that it “seemed like there were 1,000 kids” outside the field house.

A representative for the Chicago Park District did not return messages seeking comment.

A year ago, large fights broke out during the West Haven Safe Summer League championship game at the United Center. Nearly 10,000 people showed up and the venue ultimately canceled the game out of public safety concerns.

In March 2017, another brawl broke out at the United Center after the McDonald’s All-American game.