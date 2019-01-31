Water restored after crews worked overnight to fix NW Side main break

Chicago Department of Water Management employees work at the site of a water main break on North Nagle and West Catalpa avenues, Thursday morning, Jan. 31, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Water was restored to dozens of Northwest Side residents Thursday afternoon after a water main break Wednesday evening in the Union Ridge neighborhood.

The break was reported between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesday at a water main at Nagle and Catalpa avenues. An area between a block and a half and two blocks was affected by the break, leaving an estimated 70 residences without water while crews worked to fix it, according to Chicago Department of Water Management spokeswoman Megan Vidis.

Crews worked through the night to excavate the main, which broke after freezing from the historic cold temperatures that hit the region on Wednesday, she said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel could be seen bringing the workers coffee donuts at the intersection Thursday morning.

Workers were able to remove the broken water main and replace the pipe Thursday morning, and the repairs were finished sometime after 1 p.m., Vidis said. The intersection has since reopened.