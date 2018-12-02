Man shot dead, another wounded in West Englewood: cops

A man was shot to death, and another wounded, early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:40 a.m., the men were standing on the street in the 6400 block of South Bell Avenue when someone in a light-colored SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to police.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. His condition had stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

No one was in custody early Sunday.