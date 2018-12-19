Woman dies after throat slashed on West Side, police say

A woman died after her throat was cut Wednesday afternoon in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

She was found in the rear gangway of a home about 4:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Kildare Avenue, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, according to police. No one was in custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Another woman was killed in the same manner Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. Police did not say if they were related.