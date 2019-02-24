Man wounded in West Town shooting

A 19-year-old was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood.

The man was standing with someone on a sidewalk at 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Hirsch Street when a male emerged from a alley and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in his leg and taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting, police said. No one is in custody.