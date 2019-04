Suspect arrested after Wicker Park bank robbery

A person is in custody after robbing a bank Tuesday in Wicker Park.

The hold-up happened about 2 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank branch at 1242 N. Ashland Ave., according to a statement from the FBI’s Chicago Field Office.

Chicago police said FBI agents were at the scene investigating, but did not provide additional details.

