Woman, 18, killed in Elgin crash

An 18-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

Death investigators responded about 2:35 p.m. to the fatal crash at the intersection of Randall and Hopps roads, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

Consuelo Pina, of Elgin, had been driving in the area when she was involved in a “motor vehicle mishap” and was killed, the coroner’s office said.

Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted Monday found she died from multiple injuries, the coroner’s office said. Toxicology samples were collected during the autopsy and sent to a forensic laboratory.