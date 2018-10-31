Woman, 37, shot while walking on Far South Side

A woman was shot Wednesday night while walking in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 37-year-old was walking at 8:08 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Rhodes when she heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in her leg and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

She told police she did not know where the shots came from. It’s unclear if she was the intended target.

Area South detectives were investigating.