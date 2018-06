Woman, 63, shot in hand while sitting on porch in Gresham

A 63-year-old woman was shot in the hand while sitting on her porch Thursday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood.

She told investigators that she heard gunshots about 4 p.m. while sitting outside her home in the 7600 block of South Carpenter and felt pain in her right hand, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.