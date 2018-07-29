Woman dies after ejection from motorcycle in Humboldt Park: police

A female passenger of a motorcycle died Saturday night after she was ejected in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man, collided with a vehicle that was turning left in the 3200 block of North Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle ran a red light.

The 28-year-old passenger of the motorcycle was ejected and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver was in serious condition at the same hospital.

There were no other reported injuries, according to police. No citations were issued.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.