Woman found strangled in West Garfield Park identified

A woman found strangled last month in the West Garfield Park neighborhood was identified Friday.

Lori Harbin, 44, was found unresponsive at 6:27 p.m. May 25 in a vacant lot in the 4500 block of West West End Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her home address was unknown.

An autopsy the next day ruled the death a homicide by strangulation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area North detectives were investigating. No one was in custody or had been charged as of Friday, police said.