Woman missing after driving away from Oswego

Authorities are looking for a 61-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday evening from west suburban Oswego.

Susan Stumpe drove away from Oswego about 6 p.m. to see a movie in Naperville, according to a statement from Oswego police. She has not returned home and her family believes she might be lost or confused.

Her husband told investigators she had a stroke several years ago and needs medication, according to an endangered missing person alert.

Stumpe is described as a 5-foot-4, 160-pound woman with blond or brown hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and gray gym shoes.

She was driving a black 2013 Mercedes C300 with a license plate number of ZV40065 and has a white West Highland Terrier with her, police said. She may have driven to Calumet City and then taken the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway through the Rosemont and O’Hare area.

He car was last tracked in Elgin about 3 a.m. Monday, according to police. She may have a cell phone with her, but it might be turned off.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Oswego Police at (630) 551-73000 or call 911.