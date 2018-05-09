Woman reports man who forced her to touch him in Chinatown

Police are looking for a man who forced a woman to touch him inappropriately last month in the Chinatown neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was sitting on a bench with her eyes closed about 2 p.m. April 30 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth when he grabbed her hand and forced her to touch him, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The man was described as between 60 and 70 years old, about 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, police said. He had short, gray hair and was wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.