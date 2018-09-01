Woman shot and killed in Austin: police

A 29-year-old woman was shot to death early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said. It was the third shooting and second homicide in Austin that morning.

About 4:10 a.m., the woman was in an alley with a group of people in the 700 block of North Central Avenue when at least one person approached the group and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the back of her head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police were unsure if she was the intended target.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about her death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Twenty minutes earlier, another person was fatally shot several blocks away.