1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting: cops

A man was killed and another was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood, only blocks away from a shooting about an hour earlier.

Two men were standing in a group of people about 3:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Maypole Avenue when a masked gunman approached the group and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 32-year-old was shot in his neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details about the fatality.

Another man, 23 years old, was struck in his wrist and was in good condition at Loretto Hospital, according to police.

The homicide was only blocks away from where a 20-year-old man was shot in his abdomen about an hour earlier.