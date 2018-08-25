Woman shot to death in Back of the Yards: police

A 27-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

About 11:30 p.m., the woman was sitting in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street when multiple people came up to her and opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was shot in her back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.