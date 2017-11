Woman shot in Gresham

A woman was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 21-year-old woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 12:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 89th Street when someone walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, who did not appear to be the shooter’s intended target, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her right arm, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.