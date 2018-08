Wounded man drive self to hospital after Oakland shooting

A 26-year-old man drove himself to a hospital after he was wounded in a shooting in the South Side Oakland neighborhood.

About 12:40 a.m., the man was standing outside a vehicle in the 4100 block of South Lake Park Avenue when someone opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He was hit in his foot and took himself to Mercy Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.