2024 NHL Draft first-round results: Full list of top 32 selections

The 2024 NHL Draft begins Friday in the Sphere, a visual indoor and outdoor spectacle in Las Vegas which is hosting its first sporting event.

The two-day event, which is televised on ESPN, kicks off with Round 1 at 6 p.m. Friday with Rounds 2-7 on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

There’s not much mystery with the first pick. The San Jose Sharks are all but certain to draft Macklin Celebrini in their quest to rebuild their franchise. Celebrini is college hockey’s top player and has topped draft charts for more than a year and has ties to the Bay Area.

The Blackhawks have the second pick overall. According to Ben Pope, Belarusian defenseman Artyom Levshunov has emerged as the favorite for the pick, with Russian forward Ivan Demidov — the other candidate all along — now seeming less likely. The Blackhawks also have the No. 18 pick on Friday. On Saturday, they have two picks in the second and third rounds along with a pick in the fifth and sixth rounds.

2024 NHL Draft first-round picks