Friday, June 28, 2024
NHL Sports Blackhawks

2024 NHL Draft first-round results: Full list of top 32 selections

Here’s where all the year’s top rookies are heading for the upcoming NHL season.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2024 NHL Draft begins Friday in the Sphere, a visual indoor and outdoor spectacle in Las Vegas which is hosting its first sporting event.

The two-day event, which is televised on ESPN, kicks off with Round 1 at 6 p.m. Friday with Rounds 2-7 on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

There’s not much mystery with the first pick. The San Jose Sharks are all but certain to draft Macklin Celebrini in their quest to rebuild their franchise. Celebrini is college hockey’s top player and has topped draft charts for more than a year and has ties to the Bay Area.

The Blackhawks have the second pick overall. According to Ben Pope, Belarusian defenseman Artyom Levshunov has emerged as the favorite for the pick, with Russian forward Ivan Demidov — the other candidate all along — now seeming less likely. The Blackhawks also have the No. 18 pick on Friday. On Saturday, they have two picks in the second and third rounds along with a pick in the fifth and sixth rounds.

2024 NHL Draft first-round picks

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. BLACKHAWKS
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah Hockey Club
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (from PIT)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues
  17. Washington Capitals
  18. BLACKHAWKS (from NYI)
  19. Vegas Golden Knights
  20. New York Islanders (from TBL via CHI)
  21. Los Angeles Kings
  22. Nashville Predators
  23. Toronto Maple Leafs
  24. Colorado Avalanche
  25. Boston Bruins (via DET and OTT)
  26. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG)
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Calgary Flames (from VAN)
  29. Dallas Stars
  30. New York Rangers
  31. Anaheim Ducks (from EDM)
  32. Philadelphia Flyers (from FLA)
