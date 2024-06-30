Man steals shopping bag from Blue Line passenger in West Town
A woman was on a Blue Line train near the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Saturday when a man approached saying he had a handgun, police said. He grabbed her property and fled.
Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery on the Blue Line on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.
A woman was on a Blue Line train near the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 10:30 a.m. when a man approached saying he had a handgun while pointing an object at her under his sweatshirt and demanding her property, police said. She gave him her shopping bag with perfume and shoes in it, and he ordered her to not follow her as he exited at the Chicago station.
The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 24 and 35 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red letters across the arms and chest, black jeans and white shoes.
No injuries were reported.
