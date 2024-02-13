No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 168: Overlooked star players and successful teams
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen give their Two Takes and then take a look at several teams and players putting up big numbers and big win totals that haven’t received much attention so far this season.
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
