The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
No Shot Clock Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 168: Overlooked star players and successful teams

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen give their Two Takes and then take a look at several teams and players putting up big numbers and big win totals that haven’t received much attention so far this season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 168: Overlooked star players and successful teams
Niles West’s Joey Pantazis (23) reacts during the game against Niles North.

Niles West’s Joey Pantazis (23) reacts during the game against Niles North.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

Mike and Joe give their Two Takes and then take a look at several teams and players putting up big numbers and big win totals that haven't received much attention so far this season.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and  Spotify, so please subscribe.

Next Up In Sports
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Brother Rice’s roll, Curie’s consistency, Bolingbrook’s challenge
Super Bowl thriller was most-watched program ever, averaging 123.4 million viewers
Bulls pull out much-needed victory, thanks to guard Ayo Dosunmu
Hey, Bears: Say it ain’t so-so at quarterback
Bulls guard Alex Caruso sits out game against Hawks with sore foot
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson.
City Hall
Mayor Johnson to end ShotSpotter deal after summer, making good on key campaign promise
After the Sun-Times reported on the decision earlier Tuesday, Johnson’s office issued a statement saying the city “will decommission the use of ShotSpotter technology on September 22,” meaning cops will have access to the system throughout the historically violent summer months and the Democratic National Convention.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
Fitch.png
Crime
Second body this month found in West Ridge home: officials
The possibly human remains were found behind a locked door inside trash bags on Monday morning in the 2800 block of West Fitch Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Crime
Hours-long SWAT incident ongoing on Far South Side: police
The incident began shortly after midnight in the 13300 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The “Chicago rat hole,” which some argue is an imprint of a squirrel, is seen near 1918 W. Roscoe Ave. in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The “Chicago rat hole” has received a lot of attention on social media.
Columnists
Down the rat hole for Valentine’s Day
The rat hole might be the most famous cavity in Chicago; but it isn’t the only one with a story
By Neil Steinberg
 
File photo of a Chicago police badge.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Kenwood
Jermaine W. Harris, 39, was shot in the head and died at University of Chicago Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 