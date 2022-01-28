Horse racing titan Richard Duchossois dead at 100

Richard Duchossois, a decorated war hero and giant in horse racing, died Friday in his Barrington Hills home, according to a spokesperson for the family.

Mr. Duchossois was 100 years old.

The successful businessman was most known for rebuilding and operating Arlington International Racecourse, a thoroughbred racetrack in Arlington Heights. He purchased it in 1983; two years later an electrical fire destroyed the entire facility.

Just days after the fire, Mr. Duchossois gathered his employees and announced they were going to run the Arlington Million despite the fire destroying most of the facility. That year’s event became known in racehorsing legend as “The Miracle Million.”

Mr. Duchossois would go on to rebuild Arlington into a world-class racecourse. with a cantilevered roof and international stakes races.

The course closed last year, and the Chicago Bears in September signed a purchase agreement for the 326-acre site, and are pursuing plans to build a new stadium there.

Mr. Duchossois made “immense contributions to thoroughbred racing in North America,” according to a statement from the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association.

He “brought his enduring tenacity and exceptional work ethic to the helm of Arlington Park — a track he worked to build into a world-class destination for thoroughbred horse racing,” the statement continued. “His imprint on the sport and industry was vast and will not be forgotten.”

Mr. Duchossois was born on Oct. 7, 1921 in the Beverly neighborhood and attended Morgan Park Military Academy.

At 20, he enlisted in the Army as the United States entered World War II. Mr. Duchossois was assigned to the 610th Tank Destroyer Battalion and later served as commander of a tank destroyer company through five European campaigns.

Wounded in battle, he survived and returned to combat, leading his company through the Battle of the Bulge, a massive late offensive by German forces.

Mr. Duchossois was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Judith; son, Craig Duchossois; daughters Dayle Duchossois-Fortino and Kimberly Duchossois; stepsons Steve Marchi and Paul Marchi; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be private.