 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horse racing titan Richard Duchossois dead at 100

Duchossois was born on Oct. 7, 1921 in the Beverly neighborhood and attended Morgan Park Military Academy. He went on to purchase Arlington International Racecourse.

By Manny Ramos
Richard Duchossois, owner of Arlington Park Race Track, on the paddock at the track in Arlington Heights in 2012.
Richard Duchossois, owner of Arlington Park Race Track, on the paddock at the track in Arlington Heights in 2012.
Sun-Times Media

Richard Duchossois, a decorated war hero and giant in horse racing, died Friday in his Barrington Hills home, according to a spokesperson for the family.

Mr. Duchossois was 100 years old.

The successful businessman was most known for rebuilding and operating Arlington International Racecourse, a thoroughbred racetrack in Arlington Heights. He purchased it in 1983; two years later an electrical fire destroyed the entire facility.

Just days after the fire, Mr. Duchossois gathered his employees and announced they were going to run the Arlington Million despite the fire destroying most of the facility. That year’s event became known in racehorsing legend as “The Miracle Million.”

Mr. Duchossois would go on to rebuild Arlington into a world-class racecourse. with a cantilevered roof and international stakes races.

The course closed last year, and the Chicago Bears in September signed a purchase agreement for the 326-acre site, and are pursuing plans to build a new stadium there.

Mr. Duchossois made “immense contributions to thoroughbred racing in North America,” according to a statement from the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association.

He “brought his enduring tenacity and exceptional work ethic to the helm of Arlington Park — a track he worked to build into a world-class destination for thoroughbred horse racing,” the statement continued. “His imprint on the sport and industry was vast and will not be forgotten.”

Mr. Duchossois was born on Oct. 7, 1921 in the Beverly neighborhood and attended Morgan Park Military Academy.

At 20, he enlisted in the Army as the United States entered World War II. Mr. Duchossois was assigned to the 610th Tank Destroyer Battalion and later served as commander of a tank destroyer company through five European campaigns.

Wounded in battle, he survived and returned to combat, leading his company through the Battle of the Bulge, a massive late offensive by German forces.

Mr. Duchossois was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Judith; son, Craig Duchossois; daughters Dayle Duchossois-Fortino and Kimberly Duchossois; stepsons Steve Marchi and Paul Marchi; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

Richard Duchossois looks out of the Arlington International Racecourse paddock in 2000.
Richard Duchossois looks out of the Arlington International Racecourse paddock in 2000.
Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Next Up In Obituaries

The Latest

No bail for man charged in shootout with police on Lower Wacker Drive

Edgardo Perez, 24, faces a count of attempted murder of a police officer in Wednesday night’s confrontation, which was captured on surveillance video. Perez was shot at least three times and appeared at a Friday court hearing in a wheelchair.

By David Struett and Jermaine Nolen

Top task for Bears’ Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus: Give rookie QB Justin Fields what he needs

Fields is the biggest determinant in how the Bears fare over the next three seasons. The team needs to equip him for success.

By Jason Lieser

Blackhawks concerned after Jonathan Toews ruled out with another concussion

Toews was concussed during the third period Wednesday against the Red Wings, but played through the injury before feeling symptoms and reporting it Thursday.

By Ben Pope

When it comes to Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, the Bears could really use some luck

The franchise has made lots of bad decisions over the years. Now it needs help in the good-fortune department.

By Rick Morrissey

3 hombres son acusados luego de un tiroteo policial en Lower Wacker Drive

La policía dijo que alguien en un Honda Accord robado les disparó a los agentes.

By David Struett and Jermaine Nolen

Las esposas de los gemelos Flores hicieron viajes lujosos con el dinero del narcotráfico

El 19 de julio de 2018, los funcionarios de aduanas se enfrentaron a las esposas después de que su avión aterrizara en el Aeropuerto Internacional John F. Kennedy en Nueva York.

By Frank Main and Jon Seidel