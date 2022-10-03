The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 3, 2022
Sacheen Littlefeather, who spoke for Marlon Brando at Oscars, dies at 75

The Native American actress took the stage when Brando won for ‘The Godfather,’ saying he declined the Academy Award to protest ‘the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.’

By  Jake Coyle | Associated Press
   
By Patrick Ryan and Pamela Avila
merlin_36156222.jpg

Sasheen Littlefeather holds up the statement that she read March 23, 1973, at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on behalf of Marlon Brando, who declined to accept his Oscar as best actor in to protest the treatment of Native Americans in television and movies.

AP

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of how Native Americans had been portrayed on screen, has died. She was 75.

Littlefeather’s niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her Marin County, California, home. The cause was breast cancer, the family said.

Littlefeather’s appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the award show’s most famous moments. Clad in buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather took the stage when presenter Roger Moore read Brando’s name as the winner for best actor.

Speaking to the audience, Littlefeather cited Native American stereotypes in film and the then-ongoing protest at Wounded Knee in South Dakota as the reason for Brando’s absence. She said Brando had written “a very long speech” but she was restricted by time to brief remarks.

“I beg at this time that I have not intruded upon this evening and that we will in the future, our hearts and our understandings will meet with love and generosity,” Littlefeather said, becoming the first Native American woman to appear onstage at the Oscars.

Although brief, straightforward and courteous, Littlefeather’s appearance was contentious, receiving a mix of applause and boos from the audience. In the years after, Littlefeather endured considerable scorn and abuse for her speech, she said.

“I spoke from my heart,” she told The Associated Press days after the Oscars. “Those words were written in blood, perhaps my own blood. I felt about like Christ carrying the weight of the cross on his shoulders.”

She went on to appear in films such as 1973’s “Counselor at Crime,” 1974’s “The Trial of Billy Jack”and 1975’s “Johnny Firecloud.”

Only recently did the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences officially address the treatment Littlefeather received following her appearance. In August, the film academy apologized to Littlefeather. Two weeks ago, it held an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” in her honor.

merlin_108331274.jpg

Sacheen Littlefeather speaks at an Academy Museum event on Sept. 17.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified,” the academy’s president, David Rubin, wrote in a letter to Littlefeather. “The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Littlefeather responded in a statement: “We Indians are very patient people — it’s only been 50 years!”

“We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times,” she added. “It’s our method of survival.”

