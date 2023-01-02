The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 2, 2023
Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dies at 67

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member,” his brother and bandmate Verdine White wrote on Instagram.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Fred White, drummer for the band Earth, Wind &amp; Fire, which was founded in Chicago.

Fred White, drummer for the band Earth, Wind & Fire, which was founded in Chicago, has died, his brother Verdine posted Monday on Instagram. He was 67.

Fred White, a drummer in Chicago-founded band Earth, Wind & Fire, is dead at 67.

The news was announced by his brother and bandmate Verdine White in an Instagram post on Sunday. No cause was immediately given.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White,” wrote White, a founding member and bassist for the Grammy-winning funk band.

Born Frederick Eugene Adams in Chicago in 1955, Fred White joined Verdine and their brother Maurice in Earth, Wind & Fire in 1974, playing on hits including September and Shining Star.

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” he wrote. “Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup.”

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!”

“He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time,” White wrote.

Earth, Wind & Fire’s Instagram account also posted a memoriam for Fred White, sharing a video of White performing a drum solo during the band’s 1979 tour.

