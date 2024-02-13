The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture Chicago

Artist Joyce Owens, 76, showed the ‘positive’ Black experience in her work

Owens was primarily a painter, but she also dabbled in 3-D art forms and even jewelry-making. The Chicago State University professor wrote in an exhibition: “I decided not to do angry Black men and angry Black women. I painted what I saw.”

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE Artist Joyce Owens, 76, showed the ‘positive’ Black experience in her work
JoyceOwens.jpg

Joyce Owens

Facebook

Artist Joyce Owens died at her Lincoln Park home Saturday, in the same library where she married her husband in 41 years ago.

She was 76.

Born in Philadelphia, Owens was a nationally and internationally recognized artist. But she also valued her roles as a professor, curator, mother and wife.

The mixed-media artist married Monroe Anderson, an award-winning Chicago journalist, after both went through divorces. Their friend, legendary journalist Renee Ferguson, essentially tricked the two into meeting.

“Renee thought we'd make a great couple,” Anderson remembers. “So she told me that Joyce really really really wanted to meet me. And she told Joyce that I really really really wanted to meet her. That was not on either of our minds.”

But it was love from the start.

Five years later, they married in the library — the couple had too many friends and wanted to save money.

Owens' mother was an opera singer and encouraged her to be an art teacher.

Owens attended Howard University for her undergraduate studies, at the birth of the Black Power movement. It, and the Black experience as a whole, inspired her art throughout the rest of her life.

She primarily painted, but she also dabbled in 3-D art forms and even jewelry-making.

Screenshot 2024-02-13 at 2.57.03 PM.png

Facebook

Owens headed to Yale University for graduate school, where she was the only African-American in her class.

The job market in art appeared bleak, so Owens turned to local television work. She worked in Chicago for WBBM-TV CBS Channel 2 as a graphic arts coordinator before meetingAnderson.

After giving birth to her two sons, Scott and Kyle, she pursued her art part-time. She relished being a “helicopter mom,” her husband says.

Owens applied for a prestigious art program that selected artists to show their work on loan at various embassies around the world. Her work appeared in galleries in Liberia, Ethiopia and Sweden through the Art in Embassies program of the U.S. State Department.

“I made the decision to do work that was positive; my themes are race and gender,” Owens wrote alongside her Art in the Embassies Exhibition. I decided not to do angry Black men and angry Black women. I painted what I saw. I want people to see positive examples, and I saw many.”

After part-time teaching and a solo exhibit, she became a professor at Chicago State University and accepted a full-time tenure track position.

Owens loved to see plays and to drag Anderson to art galleries. Even though her mother was an opera singer, she primarily loved Motown music.

Her painting, “Writers on the Roof,” is currently on display at Navy Pier, Anderson says.

She is survived by her husband and her two sons.

Next Up In Obituaries
Acclaimed Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa, a longtime Ravinia Festival fixture, dead at 88
Attorney who fought the good fight for city retirees dies at 74
Ken Zimmerman, owner of beloved Harlem Avenue Lounge, dies at 69
Toby Keith, country singer unafraid to offend, dies at 62
For late singer, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Bill Hayes, it all started in a musical household in Harvey
Earl ‘The Twirl’ Cureton, who won two NBA championships in 12 seasons, has died at 66
The Latest
Maureen O’Donnell, world history teacher at Instituto Health &amp; Science Career Academy pickets alongside other Chicago Teachers Union members outside Instituto Health &amp; Science Career Academy at 2520 S Western Ave in Little Village, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
Maestros de Instituto del Progreso Latino suspenden huelga al llegar a un acuerdo tentativo
"¡Hoy se celebra el regreso de estudiantes y maestros a los salones!” dijo Yulye Hidalgo, gerente de desarrollo y comunicaciones del Instituto, en un comunicado.
By Mary Norkol and Violet Miller
 
MASSSHOOTINGFOLLOW-021324-4.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Discusión entre residentes de La Villita y grupo de migrantes resulta en 8 personas heridas de bala
El concejal local Michael Rodríguez (22°) habló en contra del ataque, ocurrido a cuadras de su casa, y dijo que está trabajando con funcionarios y trabajadores comunitarios.
By David StruettTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Lawsuit accuses Darien figure skating coach of sexually assaulting minor athlete
The Cook County suit also names multiple other people and organizations, including the owner of the figure skating academy where the coach worked, the Darien Park District, and U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Northwestern Hazing
Sports
Eager for return, ex-Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald seeks earlier trial
Attorney Dan Webb — in asking to move up trial date in a dispute over his firing.— says Fitzgerald can’t get another major job until he puts a hazing scandal behind him.
By Associated Press
 
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Entertainment and Culture
André 3000 revels in improvised instrumentals at Thalia Hall show
“Tonight will not be like any other night,” André 3000 told the sold-out crowd, during one of the few instances in which he spoke to the audience.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 