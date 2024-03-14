The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Daley family mourns passing of eldest member, Patricia Daley Martino — who stressed ‘faith, family and fun’

The daughter of one mayor and sister to another, Mrs. Martino “had extraordinary experiences,” the Rev. Kenneth Velo said. “And yet ... she was ordinary. She was down to earth.”

By  David Struett
   
Pallbearers carry the casket to the hearse for Patricia Daley Martino after her funeral at Old St. Patrick’s Church, Thursday. The oldest child of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and sister of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, Mrs. Martino, 86, died Saturday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Family paid tribute Thursday to the tough-but-loving and always curious Patricia Daley Martino, who had been the eldest member of the storied Daley family.

The daughter of one mayor and sister to another, Mrs. Martino "had extraordinary experiences," the Rev. Kenneth Velo told mourners at her funeral mass. "And yet ... she was ordinary. She was down to earth."

Her three grown children each spoke at the lectern, reminiscing about being raised by a woman who loved to travel, read her children stories and impart knowledge that she also shared with her students during her time teaching English at Chicago Public Schools.

Patricia Daley Martino died Saturday at Mercy Circle, a Southwest Side retirement home, family said. She was 86.

An extensive list of elected officials came to pay their respects at at Old. St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams.

Some attended the visitation but left before the noon funeral mass, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former Gov. Pat Quinn, former Ald. Bob Fioretti (2nd) and former Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th). Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) stayed for the mass.

Flanked by family members and mourners, former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson watches as pallbearers carry the casket to the hearse and bagpipers play for his mother, Patricia Daley Martino, after her funeral at Old St. Patrick’s Church, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Martino, 86, the oldest child of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and sister of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, died Saturday, according to a death notice.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

During the service, gifts were presented to the alter by her brothers: former Mayor Richard M. Daley, Michael Daley,
Cook County Commissioner John Daley and former U.S. Commerce Secretary William Daley — none of whom spoke. Her sister, Mary Carol Vanecko, could not attend because she was recovering from minor surgery, Velo said.

Her son, former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) told those in attendance that he was named for his mother, although she used to say he "should have been a 'Jr.' because she was the first Pat Daley Thompson."

Patricia Daley Martino was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1937, and named after the holiday’s patron saint.

She taught her children the importance of "faith, family and fun," Thompson said. Her faith was evident in her work with the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, a religious order, he said. She would say prayers in the evening, and before every meal, big event and car ride, he said.

Family was deeply important to her. She spoke nearly every day with her siblings, he said.

Flanked by family members and mourners, former Mayor Richard M. Daley walks out of the church as pallbearers carry the casket to the hearse for his sister, Patricia Daley Martino, after her funeral at Old St. Patrick’s Church, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Martino, 86, the oldest child of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley, died Saturday, according to a death notice.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

She was also loyal to her husband Peter Martino, who died in 2021. Their courtship lasted 15 years, Thompson said. "She wanted to make sure we were all settled and adults before she would marry Peter," he said.

Patricia Daley Martino also loved to travel, especially to Italy. "My mom thought she was Italian," Thompson said.

She used laughter to comfort people in difficult times, he said, remembering his childhood at 3542 S. Lowe, where she played Mel Brooks films, "even if he was inappropriate for kids our age."

It was at that home she often played host for graduation parties for family including cousins and grandchildren that often ended in dance parties, he said. Her favorite song was Lee Ann Womack "I Hope You Dance.”

Mrs, Martino's daughter, Courtney Thompson, said her mother had many interests, including history, arts, sports. She also cared about her heritage.

Flanked by family members and mourners, former White House Chief of Staff to President Barack Obama Bill Daley walks out of the church as pallbearers carry the casket to the hearse for his sister, Patricia Daley Martino, after her funeral at Old St. Patrick’s Church, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Martino, 86, the oldest child of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley, died Saturday, according to a death notice.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

"Born on St. Patrick's Day, you relish in your name and heritage. You loved being Irish, although sometimes you really did want to be Italian."

Mrs. Martino's other son, Peter Thompson, recalled his mother enjoying time with family at their other home in Grand Beach, Michigan. She loved playing Gin Rummy and imparting her vast literary knowledge to her kids in a card game where they'd match book titles with their author.

"My mom could convey love in an almost magical way, yet was always the strongest and toughest in the most difficult times. In that way she was really the perfect combination of her father and mother," Peter Thompson said.

Mrs. Martino was the eldest child of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley, who died in 1976, and Eleanor “Sis” Daley, who died in 2003.

At gift givings, Patricia Martino always asked for "respect and a few kind words," Peter Thompson said. Her children kept that in mind when her health began failing, and their mother became frustrated.

"Until the very end, my mom fought with roughness and toughness but ultimately became frail,” he said. “But Patricia Daley Martino always had a heart as big as a whale.”

Patricia Daley Martino funeral stream

Peter Thompson speaks at the funeral Mass for his mother Patricia Daley Martino, who died March 9, 2024.

Old. St. Patrick’s livestream

