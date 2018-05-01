Real obscenities hurled by Trump in Michigan, not at D.C. media dinner

Michelle Wolf at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, D. C. | Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has called for an end to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, tweeting that it was an “embarrassment” and “fake news.” He was referring, of course, to comedian Michelle Wolf’s 20-minute monologue skewering politics and its journalists, with a focus on the Trump administration.

Wolf played the court jester to perfection, using graphic language and word pictures to present the unvarnished truth about an obscene huckster who used the vilest of obscenities against blacks, immigrants, progressives, the poor and the marginalized to entice 63 million folks to entrust him with the our future.

Listening to Wolf’s monologue, I didn’t hear one naughty word I don’t hear everyday, including from my own lips. I didn’t hear one word picture that didn’t sizzle with truth about a corrupt narcissist who puts my children and grandchildren at great risk of inheriting a degraded world.

The real obscenities were hurled in Michigan on Saturday night, where Trump trotted out his grotesque and vile stump speech to the masses of folks who hate the same people he does. Michelle Wolf is not my new favorite comedian. She’s my new favorite social critic.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

Stand with teachers

Teachers offer us so much more than an education. They provide guidance and mentorship inside and outside of class. They often get to school early and stay long after the final bell rings. And though their paychecks may not cover all of life’s basics, they dig into their own pockets to ensure that kids have school supplies.

Teachers Appreciation Week begins on May 7. Let’s forgo the inclination to share simple praise, an apple, or a Starbucks gift card as a gesture to teachers. It’s time to stood with them as they fight for respect in and out of the classroom. Let’s commit to having their backs when they join together to make change. As local educators speak up for better funding, lower class sizes, a fair return on their work, and other investments to build the quality public schools our kids and communities need, we can echo their call.

Every child in this country should have the opportunity to thrive in school, and that starts with making sure our teachers have the resources they need.

Beth Braun, Lake View