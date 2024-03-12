The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Other Views Commentary

The worlds of entertainment and sports can do more to combat antisemitism

Artists like Matisyahu should not have concerts cancelled or endure threats or abuse because of antisemitic hatred, a leader of the American Jewish Committee writes.

By  Saba Soomekh
   
SHARE The worlds of entertainment and sports can do more to combat antisemitism
Matisyahu at Ravinia in April 2013.

A concert by Matisyahu, who is shown here at Ravinia in April 2013, was canceled last week due to antisemitic threats. “We will not cower to these bullies and the pressure they exert,” the musician says.

Sun-Times file photo

Last Friday, Jewish-American reggae singer Matisyahu announced that his sold-out House of Blues Chicago show was canceled “due to the threat of protests.“ It was the third Matisyahu show in two months that has been canceled after anti-Israel protests.

Matisyahu was able to improvise and put on a concert at a different venue after cancellations last month, but he and his team should have never needed to do so.

How did we get to this point where Jews are made to feel uncomfortable and unwanted in entertainment and sports?

We have seen the same antisemitism on some campuses, at protests, and online since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

We cannot let this continue unabated. The entertainment and sports industries must enforce established anti-discrimination rules, find solutions to mitigate threats, and use the many resources available to combat antisemitism. This starts with enforcing codes of conduct.

Opinion bug

Opinion

When fans chanted antisemitic epithets at an opposing team, the Serie A soccer league imposed a partial stadium ban on Italian soccer club Lazio, ordering a one-game closure of the section where the club’s notoriously extreme right-wing fans sit. The sentence was suspended after the soccer club went a step further by banning three spectators for life.

One of those fans wore a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” on the back with the number 88, a coded reference to “Heil Hitler” (H is the eighth letter of the alphabet). The two others performed fascist salutes.

A theater in London banned comedian Paul Currie after he hurled abuse at Jewish audience members.

And music rights company BMG dropped Roger Waters from their roster following numerous instances of antisemitic remarks and conduct.

According to American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) recent State of Antisemitism in America 2023 report, 62% of American Jews reported seeing or hearing antisemitism online or on social media in the past 12 months.

When this happens, as it did recently when Jewish comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish shared that she was visiting Israel, social media platforms such as X, Meta, and YouTube have policies that they must enforce, as they have in the past.

Rapper Wiley was banned from Facebook and Instagram after he aimed abuse at Jewish celebrities. A few years ago, antisemitic figures including Louis Farrakhan, Paul Nehlen, and Paul Joseph Watson were also removed from the platforms.

Offline, organizations have options to neutralize antisemitic threats.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) provided security for Jewish actress Tracy-Ann Oberman in the face of antisemitic protests. RSC could have taken the cancellation route like Matisyahu’s venues, but instead, stood by the actress and provided a sterling example of how to respond: The show must go on.

Heavy metal band Disturbed's David Draiman organized a GoFundMe to provide security to Matisyahu; as of March 8, it raised more than $34,000.

Finally, organizations need to tap into the available resources to fight antisemitism. Look at Borussia Dortmund, a prominent German soccer club that has made clear its friendship with Israel and has proactively forged connections with the Jewish community, promotes educational material on Jewish German life and advocates Holocaust education for fans, employees, and employees of club sponsors.

My colleagues and I at the American Jewish Committee offer training for any organization that wants it. I personally have led sessions for professional sports leagues and teams, including the NBA.

As Matisyahu said, “[w]hile my fans and I are deeply hurt by this, please know we will not cower to these bullies and the pressure they exert. The ramifications of such tactics go beyond me and the Jewish people. These individuals and the organizations that break under their pressure threaten the bedrock of artistic expression, intellectual honesty, and empathy between people with different views and concerns.”

The arrows to fight antisemitism are in our quiver. We must not hesitate to use them.

Saba Soomekh is director of training and education at the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Big Ten tournament preview: Will it be Purdue-Illinois Part 3 or something less expected?
State’s asthma emergency efforts are helping students breath easier
“Bésame, soy irlandés!”
Chicago boasts trailblazing companies. Let’s adapt their innovative ways to every sector across the city.
Voting ‘yes’ to Bring Chicago Home brings us closer to recognizing that housing is a human right
The monetary fun and games of sports
The Latest
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s chairman tries to take company private as it searches for $800M in Chicago casino financing
A takeover bid by Bally’s chairman Soo Kim comes as the company races to line up $800 million in financing it needs to break ground on its permanent casino this summer.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
As dementia sets in, a hitman (Michael Keaton) hopes he remembers enough to protect his son in "Knox Goes Away."
Movies and TV
‘Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton memorable as a dementia patient racing to redeem himself
Veteran actor is also the director of stylish and brooding noir.
By Richard Roeper
 
Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn chases Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday.
Bears
Bears LB Jack Sanborn ready to get 2024 season started
Expectations are high with nine starters back from a defense that was sixth in the NFL in scoring defense over the last 13 games in 2023. “We want to be the best defense in the NFL or one of the best defenses in the NFL,” the third-year linebacker said.
By Mark Potash
 
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles watching warmups.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles must balance caution, aggressiveness in free agency
While he wants to maintain flexibility, Poles also is pressed to make the Bears a winner next season and needs more help than he’ll be able to find in the upcoming draft.
By Jason Lieser
 
Illinois v Purdue
College Sports
Big Ten tournament preview: Will it be Purdue-Illinois Part 3 or something less expected?
Here’s how each conference team can snip — or slip — in Minneapolis.
By Steve Greenberg
 