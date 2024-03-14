The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Taxidermist convention and fly-fishing films lead Go & Show

The Illinois Taxidermist Association Convention in Springfield and the Fly Fishing Film Tour in Downers Grove lead Go & Show.

By  Dale Bowman
   
taxidermyshow03-19-17bears (2).jpg

Two bears at the Illinois Taxidermist Association Convention in 2017.

Dale Bowman

  • The Illinois Taxidermist Association Convention starts today, March 14, and runs through Sunday, March 17, at Northfield Inn & Suites in Springfield. If you enjoy quality work by taxidermists, this is the place for you. If you are thinking about getting into taxidermy, this is the place for you. I enjoy the creativity of the taxidermists in coming up with settings and the artistry of the best. I plan to attend on Saturday.
  • The world-wide Fly Fishing Film Tour hits Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. I don't know what to expect, but I plan to attend. That's partly because I enjoy the intersection of the arts and the outdoors. From what I've seen in trailers and such, I expect to be taken places I will most likely never see in person.
2024 Official Trailer

