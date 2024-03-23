Chicago outdoors: A buck still holding antlers and dilly-dallying with pickerel
A buck still holding antlers in Crete and a question on pickerel and the Illinois record are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
Notes around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Todd Cubbon had this 8-point buck at his bird feeder Tuesday evening in Crete, making him wonder, "Mild winter caused late shed?" I don't know, frankly I am not sure how studying has been done on that.
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).
DALE'S MAILBAG
"What's the state record pickerel?" Scott
A: Pickerel do not have an established hook-and-line record in Illinois. "We are currently discussing the record fish program and working through options," emailed Nerissa McClelland, Illinois River fisheries biologist who handles the record program. "I'll add you to the list of angler inquiries!" Philip Willink emailed that Illinois has grass pickerel.(Esox americanus vermiculatus). Pickerel are not commonly caught, but often enough that I think there should be a state record.
WILD TIMES
TYING SESSION
Today, March 23: Free Illinois Smallmouth Alliance tying sessions, Kappy's Restaurant, North Aurora, 120 Butterfield Road North Aurora, Noon-3 p.m.
FISHERIES MEETING
Thursday, March 28: Lake Michigan Fisheries Meeting: Hosted by Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, Wilmette Harbor Club, 6-8:30 p.m.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Thursday, March 28: Windy City Dinner, The Elmcrest, Elmwood Park
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Today, March 23: Catch-and-release trout season open; northern Illinois sites include Rock Creek, Kankakee River SP; Pine Creek, White Pines Forest SP; Apple River, Apple River Canyon SP. Regular trout season opens April 6.
Next Saturday, March 30, to March 31: First weekend youth turkey spring turkey hunt
HUNTER SAFETY
Friday-Saturday, March 29-30: Bartlett, must register at bit.ly/HunterSafetyRegistration, questions at (447) 448-0663
April 6-7: Morris, ronsen@sheriff1.com or (815) 942-6645
April 13-14: Ingleside, s.frey2008@yahoo.com
April 27-28: Diamond, (815) 907-7345
Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Next Saturday, March 30: Des Plaines, Jerry Miarecki, jerry@stclairmarine.com
BIG BASS TOURNAMENT
Saturday, April 27: Wauconda Lions Club 5th Annual Big Bass Tournament, Bangs Lake, Wauconda, prizes $400, $200 and $200, 7 a.m.-noon, $50 for first 30 entries, then $60 until limit of 100 entries, register at wlcfishing.deco-apparel.com/