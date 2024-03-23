The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Chicago outdoors: A buck still holding antlers and dilly-dallying with pickerel

A buck still holding antlers in Crete and a question on pickerel and the Illinois record are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
buckstillholdingantlers03-19-24RS.jpg

An 8-point buck still holding antlers on Tuesday in Crete.

Provided by Todd Cubbon

Notes around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Todd Cubbon had this 8-point buck at his bird feeder Tuesday evening in Crete, making him wonder, "Mild winter caused late shed?" I don't know, frankly I am not sure how studying has been done on that.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE'S MAILBAG

"What's the state record pickerel?" Scott

A: Pickerel do not have an established hook-and-line record in Illinois. "We are currently discussing the record fish program and working through options," emailed Nerissa McClelland, Illinois River fisheries biologist who handles the record program. "I'll add you to the list of angler inquiries!" Philip Willink emailed that Illinois has grass pickerel.(Esox americanus vermiculatus). Pickerel are not commonly caught, but often enough that I think there should be a state record.

WILD TIMES

TYING SESSION

Today, March 23: Free Illinois Smallmouth Alliance tying sessions, Kappy's Restaurant, North Aurora, 120 Butterfield Road North Aurora, Noon-3 p.m.

FISHERIES MEETING

Thursday, March 28: Lake Michigan Fisheries Meeting: Hosted by Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, Wilmette Harbor Club, 6-8:30 p.m.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday, March 28: Windy City Dinner, The Elmcrest, Elmwood Park

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, March 23: Catch-and-release trout season open; northern Illinois sites include Rock Creek, Kankakee River SP; Pine Creek, White Pines Forest SP; Apple River, Apple River Canyon SP. Regular trout season opens April 6.

Next Saturday, March 30, to March 31: First weekend youth turkey spring turkey hunt

HUNTER SAFETY

Friday-Saturday, March 29-30: Bartlett, must register at bit.ly/HunterSafetyRegistration, questions at (447) 448-0663

April 6-7: Morris, ronsen@sheriff1.com or (815) 942-6645

April 13-14: Ingleside, s.frey2008@yahoo.com

April 27-28: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, March 30: Des Plaines, Jerry Miarecki, jerry@stclairmarine.com

BIG BASS TOURNAMENT

Saturday, April 27: Wauconda Lions Club 5th Annual Big Bass Tournament, Bangs Lake, Wauconda, prizes $400, $200 and $200, 7 a.m.-noon, $50 for first 30 entries, then $60 until limit of 100 entries, register at wlcfishing.deco-apparel.com/

